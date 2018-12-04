Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

APNewsBreak: President Donald Trump to attend Army-Navy game

December 4, 2018 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

President Donald Trump will attend Saturday’s Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia.

The White House confirmed Trump’s attendance to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Trump also went to the 2016 game when he was president-elect.

Trump will be the 10th sitting president to attend Army-Navy, a tradition that began with Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Barack Obama was the most recent president to attend the game, in 2011 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said at the annual pregame luncheon in Philadelphia last week that that school is always prepared for the president to attend.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The 108th football meeting between Army and Navy will be the 20th game attended by a president. The Commander-in-Chief traditionally switches sides of the field at halftime.

___

AP White House reporter Darlene Superville and Sports Writer Dan Gelston contributed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon