Appleby scores 7 treys, Cleveland State rallies to 82-64 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyree Appleby made 7 of 9 shots from behind the 3-point arc, scored 37 points — both career highs — with eight rebounds and eight assists to lead Cleveland State to an 82-64 comeback win over Bowling Green on Wednesday night, halting a five-game losing skid.

Cleveland State (3-7) had to fight out of an 11-point hole midway through the first half. The Vikings launched a 15-4 run to tie at 22-22 on a Seth Milner 3. Stefan Kenic followed with a pair of 3s, Milner added a jumper and the Vikings completed a 22-point swing after Kasheem Thomas scored from behind the 3-point arc for an 11-point lead, 33-22.

Kenic added four 3-pointers.

Cleveland State shot 50 percent, making 28 of 56 from the floor, as well as 50 percent from distance, hitting 15 of 30 3-pointers. The Vikings had 18 assists on 28 made baskets to just nine for Bowling Green.

Demajeo Wiggins led the Falcons (4-5) with 21 points and 16 rebounds, Justin Turner added 16 points.

