Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Appleby scores 7 treys, Cleveland State rallies to 82-64 win

December 5, 2018 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyree Appleby made 7 of 9 shots from behind the 3-point arc, scored 37 points — both career highs — with eight rebounds and eight assists to lead Cleveland State to an 82-64 comeback win over Bowling Green on Wednesday night, halting a five-game losing skid.

Cleveland State (3-7) had to fight out of an 11-point hole midway through the first half. The Vikings launched a 15-4 run to tie at 22-22 on a Seth Milner 3. Stefan Kenic followed with a pair of 3s, Milner added a jumper and the Vikings completed a 22-point swing after Kasheem Thomas scored from behind the 3-point arc for an 11-point lead, 33-22.

Kenic added four 3-pointers.

Cleveland State shot 50 percent, making 28 of 56 from the floor, as well as 50 percent from distance, hitting 15 of 30 3-pointers. The Vikings had 18 assists on 28 made baskets to just nine for Bowling Green.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Demajeo Wiggins led the Falcons (4-5) with 21 points and 16 rebounds, Justin Turner added 16 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus