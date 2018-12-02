Listen Live Sports

Arizona Bowl Matchup

December 2, 2018 6:09 pm
 
Arkansas State (8-4, Sun Belt) vs Nevada (7-5, Mountain West), Dec. 29, 1:15 p.m. EST.

LOCATION: Tucson, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

Arkansas State: QB Justice Hansen, 3,172 yards passing, 27 touchdowns.

Nevada: QB Ty Gangi, 3,131 yards passing, 23 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Arkansas State: The Red Wolves are on a four-game winning streak.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack played in the inaugural Arizona Bowl in 2015, beating MWC rival Colorado State 28-23.

LAST TIME

Arkansas State 44, Nevada 28. (Nov. 6, 1999)

BOWL HISTORY

Arkansas State: First appearance in the Arizona Bowl, eighth straight season in the postseason.

Nevada: Second appearance in the Arizona Bowl, 14th bowl appearance in school history.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

