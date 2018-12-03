Listen Live Sports

Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry to skip Las Vegas Bowl

December 3, 2018
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State receiver N’Keal Harry will skip the Las Vegas Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.

Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards issued a statement Monday saying the decision was made after Harry met with the coaching and administrative staffs.

Harry announced last month he is skipping his senior season to enter the draft, where he’s expected to be a first-round draft pick.

Harry is third in Arizona State history with 213 career receptions and 2,889 yards. He averages 5.76 receptions per game, third among the NCAA active career leaders.

Despite facing double teams most of the time, Harry leads the Sun Devils with 73 receptions, 1,088 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

