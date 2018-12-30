Arizona women upset No. 17 Arizona State 51-39

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 24 points on Sunday night and Arizona never trailed in a 51-39 win over No. 17 Arizona State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Sam Thomas added 11 points for the Wildcats (11-1), who won their 10th in a row. Arizona had its first double-digit lead at 36-25 with 3:28 left in the third quarter and led by at least seven throughout the fourth quarter.

Kianna Ibis had 11 points to lead the Sun Devils (9-3), who had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

Arizona State shot 13 of 56 (23 percent) from the field, including 4 of 23 (17 percent) from 3-point range. Arizona also struggled from 3-point range on fewer attempts (1 of 8) and made 20 of 43 (47 percent) overall from the field.

Advertisement

The Sun Devils had 17 offensive rebounds but only two second-chance points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.