Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arsenal beats Huddersfield 1-0 to go 21 matches unbeaten

December 8, 2018 12:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Lucas Torreira’s strike ensured Arsenal recovered from the disappointment of Alexandre Lacazette having a goal ruled out to beat Huddersfield 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and extend the club’s unbeaten run to a 21st match in all competitions.

Lacazette had been unfortunate not to have given Unai Emery’s team a first-half lead and their increasing frustration showed as two players were booked for diving.

Yet there is again an optimism surrounding Arsenal’s prospects, owing largely to the improvement they have demonstrated in not losing since visiting Chelsea on Aug. 18, and that self-belief and resilience gradually led to the goal.

Lucas Torreira acrobatically volleyed into the bottom left corner in the 83rd minute.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus