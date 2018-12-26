Associated Press Sports Story of the Year Winners

2018 — Sports doctor Larry Nassar abuse, gymnastics turmoil

2017 — NFL national anthem protests

2016 — Cubs win World Series, first since 1908

2015 — American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

Advertisement

2014 — NFL domestic violence

2013 — Boston Marathon bombing

2012 — Penn State child sex abuse scandal

2011 — Penn State child sex abuse scandal

2010 — Tiger Woods infidelity scandal, loses No. 1 rank

2009 — Baseball steroids

2008 — Michael Phelps wins 8 Olympic gold medals

2007 — Bonds breaks HR record and is later indicted for perjury about drug use

2006 — Tiger Woods wins two majors, six straight tournaments after father dies

2005 — White Sox win World Series

2004 — Red Sox win World Series

2003 — Kobe Bryant charged with sexual assault

2002 — New England Patriots win Super Bowl

2001 — Dale Earnhardt dies at Daytona 500

2000 — Tiger Woods wins 3 Grand Slam events

1999 — U.S. Women’s World Cup

1998 — Mark McGwire breaks Maris’ HR record

1997 — Tiger Woods win Masters

1996 — Michael Johnson wins 200-400 at Olympics

1995 — Cal Ripken’s consecutive games streak

1994 — World Series canceled

1993 — Michael Jordan retires

1992 — Mike Tyson convicted

1991 — Magic Johnson HIV positive

1990 — Buster Douglas beats Mike Tyson

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.