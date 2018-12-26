Associated Press Sports Story of the Year Winners

2018 — Sports doctor Larry Nassar abuse, gymnastics turmoil
2017 — NFL national anthem protests
2016 — Cubs win World Series, first since 1908
2015 — American Pharoah wins Triple Crown
2014 — NFL domestic violence
2013 — Boston Marathon bombing
2012 — Penn State child sex abuse scandal
2011 — Penn State child sex abuse scandal
2010 — Tiger Woods infidelity scandal, loses No. 1 rank
2009 — Baseball steroids
2008 — Michael Phelps wins 8 Olympic gold medals
2007 — Bonds breaks HR record and is later indicted for perjury about drug use
2006 — Tiger Woods wins two majors, six straight tournaments after father dies
2005 — White Sox win World Series
2004 — Red Sox win World Series
2003 — Kobe Bryant charged with sexual assault
2002 — New England Patriots win Super Bowl
2001 — Dale Earnhardt dies at Daytona 500
2000 — Tiger Woods wins 3 Grand Slam events
1999 — U.S. Women’s World Cup
1998 — Mark McGwire breaks Maris’ HR record
1997 — Tiger Woods win Masters
1996 — Michael Johnson wins 200-400 at Olympics
1995 — Cal Ripken’s consecutive games streak
1994 — World Series canceled
1993 — Michael Jordan retires
1992 — Mike Tyson convicted
1991 — Magic Johnson HIV positive
1990 — Buster Douglas beats Mike Tyson
