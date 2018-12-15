Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Air Force 9 5 0 18 34 32 9 7 0 American Intl. 7 4 1 15 43 30 7 7 1 Niagara 7 4 1 15 43 33 8 9 1 Army 7 6 1 15 43 38 8 8 1 Mercyhurst 6 5 1 13 30 34 8 8 2 Robert Morris 6 5 1 13 28 21 7 8 1 Sacred Heart 5 6 1 11 31 34 5 8 2 Canisius 5 7 1 11 41 53 6 8 1 RIT 4 6 1 9 24 29 6 8 1 Bentley 4 7 1 9 38 41 5 10 1 Holy Cross 2 7 1 5 29 39 2 11 2

___

Saturday’s Game

Niagara at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Canisius at Union, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Canisius at Union, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Army at Dartmouth, 7:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Army at Brown, 4:05 p.m.

Bentley at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

