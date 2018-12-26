Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic Hockey Glance

December 26, 2018 11:42 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Air Force 9 5 0 18 34 32 9 7 0
American Intl. 7 4 1 15 43 30 7 7 1
Niagara 7 5 1 15 47 41 8 10 1
Army 7 6 1 15 43 38 8 8 1
Mercyhurst 6 5 1 13 30 34 8 8 2
Robert Morris 6 5 1 13 28 21 7 8 1
RIT 5 6 1 11 32 33 7 8 1
Sacred Heart 5 6 1 11 31 34 5 8 2
Canisius 5 7 1 11 41 53 6 8 1
Bentley 4 7 1 9 38 41 5 10 1
Holy Cross 2 7 1 5 29 39 2 11 2

___

Friday’s Games

Canisius at Union, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canisius at Union, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Army at Dartmouth, 7:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Army at Brown, 4:05 p.m.

Bentley at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Holy Cross vs. U.S. Under-18 at Ann Arbor, Mich., 2 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Jan. 4

Sacred Heart at Vermont, 7 p.m.

RIT at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Robert Morris vs. Brown at Cranberry Township, Pa., 8 p.m.

Air Force vs. St. Lawrence at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

UMass at American International, 2:05 p.m.

Robert Morris vs. St. Cloud St. or Union at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bentley, 5:05 p.m.

Niagara at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Army at RPI, 7:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Air Force vs. UConn or W. Michigan at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation