Atletico denies Bayern wants defender Lucas Hernandez

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says speculation linking France defender Lucas Hernandez with a move to Bayern Munich is false.

Atletico says Hernandez “denies the existence of an agreement with the German club” and his supposed “intention of leaving Atletico Madrid.”

Atletico also says it has spoken with Bayern and the German club “denied the alleged operation.”

Spanish sports daily Marca has reported that Bayern is prepared to pay the 80 million euro ($91.7 million) buyout clause to free Hernandez from his contract.

The 22-year-old Hernandez helped France win the World Cup in July.

