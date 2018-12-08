Listen Live Sports

Atletico Madrid beats Alaves 3-0 in Spanish league

December 8, 2018
 
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid joined Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league with a 3-0 win over Alaves on Saturday.

Nikola Kalinic, Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo each scored a goal each to leave Atletico even with Barcelona ahead of its game at Espanyol later Saturday, when Sevilla, one point off the lead, visits Valencia.

Atletico was coming off two consecutive draws in the league. Alaves stayed fourth with the loss, its third in its last five league matches.

Kalinic opened the scoring from close range after a right-side cross by Santiago Arias in the 25th minute at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Griezmann added to the lead on a counterattack in the 82nd and Rodrigo sealed the victory in the 87th.

Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez had to be substituted in the 36th minute with a right knee injury. He was replaced by Jose Maria Gimenez, who returned after missing five matches because of injury.

___

