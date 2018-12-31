Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

December 31, 2018 1:50 pm
 
Monday
At The Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1.195 million (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (7), Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Phillip Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

Maxi Marterer, Germany, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles
First Round

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, and Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (2), Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Marko and Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Cem Ilkel, Turkey, and Mubarak Shannan Zayid, Qatar, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, def. Marius Copil and Horia Tecau, Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

David Goffin, Belgium, and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, and Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-3.

Damir Dzumhir, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

