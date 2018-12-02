Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Auburn matches up with Purdue in Music City Bowl

December 2, 2018 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Auburn (7-5, Southeastern Conference) vs. Purdue (6-6, Big Ten), Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee

TOP PLAYERS

Auburn: LB Deshaun Davis, 107 tackles, 14 tackles for loss.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Purdue: WR Rondale Moore, 103 catches for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns plus 18 carries for 203 yards and 1 touchdown.

NOTABLE

Auburn: The Tigers were ranked as high as seventh early in the year but had a disappointing season that included a 3-5 conference record.

Purdue: The Boilermakers became bowl eligible by beating Indiana 28-21 in their regular-season finale. They recorded one of the season’s most notable upsets by trouncing Ohio State 49-20 on Oct. 20. Purdue will enter bowl season with plenty of momentum following coach Jeff Brohm’s decision to stay with the Boilers rather than leaving for Louisville.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Auburn: Second Music City Bowl and 42nd overall bowl appearance. Auburn beat Wisconsin 28-14 in the 2003 Music City Bowl.

Purdue: First Music City Bowl and 19th overall bowl appearance.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize