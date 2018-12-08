Austin Peay routs Calvary as 7 score in double figures

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dayton Gumm scored 18 points to lead seven players in double figures and Austin Peay routed Calvary 116-33 on Saturday.

The list of double-figure scorers for Austin Peay (5-4) also included Zach Glotta with 17 points, Steve Harris (15), Terry Taylor (15), Ivan Cucak (14), Jarrett Givens (14) and Richard Henderson (13). Chris Porter-Bunton grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Zeb Green led Calvary (4-5) with eight points and nine rebounds. Calvary is a Division II member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Austin Peay forced 35 turnovers and committed 11. The Governors had a 55-29 rebounding advantage. Austin Peay had 21 assists, led by Porter-Bunton with five.

No player for the Govs played more than 30 minutes and all nine players who saw action played at least 11 minutes.

