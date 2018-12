Avalanche-Blues Sums

By The Associated Press

Colorado 2 0 1 0—3 St. Louis 2 0 1 1—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 6 (O’Reilly), 3:24. 2, Colorado, Andrighetto 3 (Jost, Compher), 5:42. 3, Colorado, Calvert 4 (Nieto, Soderberg), 9:48. 4, St. Louis, Barbashev 5 (Bouwmeester, Schwartz), 19:19. Penalties_Schenn, STL, Major (fighting), 10:00; Compher, COL, Major (fighting), 10:00; Perron, STL, major (high sticking), 14:10.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (slashing), 0:35; Landeskog, COL, (tripping), 6:27; Barbashev, STL, (tripping), 13:21; Maroon, STL, (hooking), 16:45.

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Parayko 7 (Bozak, Dunn), 11:00. 6, Colorado, Compher 8 (Rantanen, MacKinnon), 13:10 (pp). Penalties_Colorado bench, served by Andrighetto (too many men on the ice), 8:56; Bouwmeester, STL, (hooking), 11:41.

Overtime_7, St. Louis, O’Reilly 13 (Bortuzzo), 2:05 (sh). Penalties_Tarasenko, STL, (illegal equipment), 1:31.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-16-12-1_42. St. Louis 13-6-8-1_28.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 6; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 7-2-3 (28 shots-24 saves). St. Louis, Allen 10-8-4 (42-39).

A_16,366 (19,150). T_2:38.

Referees_Thor Nelson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Matt MacPherson.

