Avalanche-Coyotes Sums

Colorado 1 0 3—4 Arizona 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Arizona, Panik 7 (Goligoski, Stepan), 8:58. 2, Colorado, Kerfoot 5 (Compher, Andrighetto), 18:13. 3, Arizona, Stepan 8 (Panik, Keller), 19:55. Penalties_Kempe, ARI, (hooking), 5:57.

Second Period_4, Arizona, Fischer 8 (Schmaltz, Galchenyuk), 2:30. 5, Arizona, Garland 1 (Kempe, Lyubushkin), 8:28. Penalties_Panik, ARI, (hooking), 4:52; Kerfoot, COL, (cross checking), 9:14; Rantanen, COL, (cross checking), 19:57.

Third Period_6, Colorado, Landeskog 24 (Compher), 5:22 (pp). 7, Colorado, Kerfoot 6 (Rantanen, Nieto), 7:39. 8, Colorado, MacKinnon 22 (Nieto, Johnson), 11:51. 9, Arizona, Richardson 9 (Ekman-Larsson), 16:21. 10, Arizona, Richardson 10 (Hjalmarsson, Cousins), 19:48. Penalties_Stepan, ARI, (tripping), 4:40; Panik, ARI, (tripping), 8:42; Crouse, ARI, Major (fighting), 12:25; Landeskog, COL, Major (fighting), 12:25.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 11-7-9_27. Arizona 9-12-16_37.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 0-0-0 (20 shots-19 saves), Grubauer 8-4-3 (16-12). Arizona, Hill 6-3-0 (27-23).

A_13,896 (17,125). T_2:34.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Tim Nowak.

