Avalanche-Golden Knights Sums

December 28, 2018 12:39 am
 
Colorado 1 0 0—1
Vegas 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Colorado, Compher 10 (MacKinnon, Rantanen), 9:42 (pp). 2, Vegas, Stastny 3 (Schmidt, Tuch), 11:40. Penalties_Reaves, VGK, (interference), 9:36.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Barrie, COL, (tripping), 1:40; Lindberg, VGK, (tripping), 12:06; Kerfoot, COL, (slashing), 13:31; Rantanen, COL, (cross checking), 18:50.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Pirri 4 (Stastny), 10:11. Penalties_Dries, COL, (holding), 4:19; Lindberg, VGK, (holding), 14:00; Merrill, VGK, (high sticking), 16:19.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 12-7-13_32. Vegas 16-15-12_43.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 4; Vegas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 8-4-3 (43 shots-41 saves). Vegas, Fleury 21-10-4 (32-31).

A_18,505 (17,367). T_2:26.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Furman South. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Andrew Smith.

