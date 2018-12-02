Avalanche-Red Wings Sums

Colorado 0 1 1—2 Detroit 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Nieto, COL, (high sticking), 5:04; Landeskog, COL, (high sticking), 15:06.

Second Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 19 (Rantanen, Landeskog), 4:54 (pp). Penalties_Ericsson, DET, (holding), 4:48.

Third Period_2, Colorado, Landeskog 16 (Rantanen, MacKinnon), 19:01. Penalties_Cole, COL, Major (fighting), 1:51; Bertuzzi, DET, Major (fighting), 1:51; Mantha, DET, Major (fighting), 4:38; Nemeth, COL, Major (fighting), 4:38.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-13-9_29. Detroit 13-6-5_24.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 1; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 10-5-3 (24 shots-24 saves). Detroit, Bernier 3-6-0 (28-27).

A_18,248 (20,000). T_2:32.

Referees_Tim Peel, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Tony Sericolo.

