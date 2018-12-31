Listen Live Sports

Ballock hits 5 of Creighton’s 13 3s in win over Providence

December 31, 2018
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander scored 18 points and Mitch Ballock added 17, including five of Creighton’s 13 3-pointers, to help the Bluejays beat Providence 79-68 Monday in the Big East opener for both teams.

Martin Krampelj had 16 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Zegarowski scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Creighton (10-4). The Bluejays have won three in a row.

Alpha Diallo made a jumper to give the Friars (10-4) a 48-46 lead with 12:55 to play but six different Bluejays combined to hit seven 3-pointers in the next seven minutes and Creighton took an 11-point lead — the biggest by either team — when Davion Mintz made two free throws with 5:17 remaining. Maliek White’s layup trimmed Providence’s deficit to 73-66 with 1:23 left but the Bluejays made 6-of-6 free throws from there to seal it.

Diallo had 18 points and 10 rebounds — his 11th career double-double and fifth of the season — for the Friars, who had their three-game win streak snapped. White scored 13 points, David Duke added 11 and Makai Ashton-Langford 10.

