Ballock powers Creighton past Green Bay 86-65

December 14, 2018 11:29 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mitch Ballock scored 19 with five 3-pointers and seven rebounds to help Creighton beat Green Bay 86-65 on Friday night.

The Bluejays (7-3) pulled away with a 14-2 run that ended at 72-56 on Ty-Shon Alexander’s layup with seven minutes to go. The Phoenix (6-5) got the deficit no closer than 12 from there.

Alexander added 17 points, Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 and Kaleb Joseph 11 for Creighton.

Sandy Cohen III had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Green Bay, which had its only lead on the opening basket of the game.

The Phoenix tied it twice in the middle of the first half before the Bluejays took the lead for good at 24-22. Creighton led 44-34 at the break.

The Bluejays snapped a two-game skid that included losses to then-No. 1 Gonzaga and then-No. 24 Nebraska.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

