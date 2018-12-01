Listen Live Sports

Barbarians beat Argentina on late dropped goal at Twickenham

December 1, 2018 12:24 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — A last-minute dropped goal by Elton Jantjies lifted the Barbarians past Argentina 38-35 in a rugby thriller at Twickenham on Saturday.

The teams shared 10 tries, but it was Jantjies’ late intervention that decided it after the Barbarians recovered from 28-7 down.

Juan Manuel Leguizamon opened the scoring just three minutes in against his fellow countrymen with Handre Pollard converting.

But Argentina turned things around and tries from Matias Orlando, Ramiro Moyano, captain Pablo Matera, and Sebastian Cancelliere saw them reach 28-7 after 18 minutes.

The Barbarians were awarded a penalty try seven minutes before the break when Matera was penalized for pulling down a maul behind the Argentina tryline.

Siya Kolisi went in for the Barbarians in the 48th minute from a rolling maul but Argentina quickly hit back through a close-range Julian Montoya score.

Then Damian de Allende and Lood de Jager scored tries for the Baa-baas to level at 35-35 with six minutes remaining, then de Jager won clean lineout ball and Jantjies unleashed a kick at goal off his left foot from 30 meters.

