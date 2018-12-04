Battery charges against Illinois DT Oladipo dismissed

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor has dismissed domestic battery charges against Illinois defensive tackle Lere Oladipo.

Assistant Champaign County State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said she dismissed three misdemeanor counts against the 20-year-old after both the alleged victim and a witness changed their stories. The case was set to go to trial Tuesday.

Oladipo was arrested by university police Oct. 28 following an argument with his girlfriend. The charges alleged the redshirt freshman pushed the woman, grabbed her arm, and caused her to receive a cut lip.

However, at a Nov. 8 bond hearing, the woman testified Oladipo had not abused her.

Oladipo’s attorney, Tom Bruno, told The (Champaign) News-Gazette the case never should have been prosecuted.

After his arrest, Oladipo was suspended from the team, missing the last month of the season.

