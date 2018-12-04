Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Battery charges against Illinois DT Oladipo dismissed

December 4, 2018 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor has dismissed domestic battery charges against Illinois defensive tackle Lere Oladipo.

Assistant Champaign County State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said she dismissed three misdemeanor counts against the 20-year-old after both the alleged victim and a witness changed their stories. The case was set to go to trial Tuesday.

Oladipo was arrested by university police Oct. 28 following an argument with his girlfriend. The charges alleged the redshirt freshman pushed the woman, grabbed her arm, and caused her to receive a cut lip.

However, at a Nov. 8 bond hearing, the woman testified Oladipo had not abused her.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Oladipo’s attorney, Tom Bruno, told The (Champaign) News-Gazette the case never should have been prosecuted.

After his arrest, Oladipo was suspended from the team, missing the last month of the season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon