Bears-49ers Stats

Chicago 0 7 7 0—14 San Francisco 0 9 0 0— 9 Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 33, 10:54.

SF_FG Gould 30, 5:49.

Chi_Miller 4 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 1:52.

SF_FG Gould 23, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi_Howard 2 run (Parkey kick), 4:14.

A_70,806.

Chi SF First downs 20 15 Total Net Yards 325 279 Rushes-yards 28-90 15-47 Passing 235 232 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-52 3-47 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-29-0 22-38-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-11 1-9 Punts 3-39.7 4-45.3 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-45 Time of Possession 35:30 24:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Howard 13-53, Cohen 6-12, A.Robinson 1-9, Gabriel 1-8, Miller 1-4, Trubisky 5-3, Mizzell 1-1. San Francisco, Wilson 11-27, Breida 4-20.

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 25-29-0-246. San Francisco, Mullens 22-38-1-241.

RECEIVING_Chicago, A.Robinson 6-85, T.Burton 5-30, Gabriel 3-28, Miller 3-24, Mizzell 2-27, Howard 2-17, Braunecker 1-18, Cohen 1-7, Bellamy 1-6, Shaheen 1-4. San Francisco, Kittle 7-74, Bourne 4-73, Goodwin 3-29, Pettis 3-21, Wilson 2-11, T.Taylor 1-23, Breida 1-6, James 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Parkey 37.

