Bears activate Kyle Long from injured reserve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have activated right guard Kyle Long from injured reserve, clearing the way for the three-time Pro Bowl lineman to play in the regular-season finale at Minnesota.

Long has been out since Oct. 28, when he suffered a tendon injury in his right foot against the New York Jets. He had surgery and was placed on IR with an option to return.

The NFC North champion Bears (11-4) are headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 team won the division. They could earn a first-round bye Sunday with a win and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams, while the Vikings (8-6-1) need a win or a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to make the playoffs as a wild card.

Chicago ruled linebacker Aaron Lynch out because of an elbow injury after listing him as doubtful and said he did not travel with the team. The Bears also waived quarterback Tyler Bray on Saturday.

