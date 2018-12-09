Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bears DB Deon Bush out with hamstring injury

December 9, 2018 8:01 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Bears defensive back Deon Bush and Rams running back Malcolm Brown are inactive for their game at Soldier Field.

Bush is out with a hamstring injury. Brown is out for the year after injuring his collarbone last week.

Los Angeles’ inactive list also includes outside linebacker Matt Longacre, defensive back Darious Williams, outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, tight end Johnny Mundt and defensive tackle Tanzel Smart.

Quarterback Tyler Bray, wide receiver Kevin White, linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, wide receiver Javon Wims and defensive tackle Nick Williams round out Chicago’s inactive list for Sunday night’s game.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

