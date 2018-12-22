Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears rule out Jackson, Lynch for game against 49ers

December 22, 2018 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The NFC North champion Chicago Bears have ruled out injured Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson and linebacker Aaron Lynch out for their game at San Francisco on Sunday.

The Bears said Saturday neither player traveled with the team.

Jackson (sprained right ankle) picked off a tipped pass intended for Jimmy Graham at the goal line late in last week’s win over Green Bay, then had to be helped off the field when his leg bent awkwardly as he tried to slide on the return. That play also ended Aaron Rodgers’ NFL-record streak of 402 attempts without an interception. Lynch suffered an elbow injury in that game.

The Bears (10-4) are headed to the playoffs for the first time since in eight years.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act