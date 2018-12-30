Bears-Vikings Stats

|Chicago
|7
|6
|0
|11—24
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|7
|0—10
|First Quarter
Chi_Howard 6 run (Parkey kick), 10:38.
Chi_Howard 1 run (kick failed), 7:17.
Min_FG Bailey 45, :53.
Min_Diggs 2 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:51.
Chi_Cohen 3 run (Kwiatkoski pass from Trubisky), 7:46.
Chi_FG Parkey 42, 4:25.
A_66,878.
___
|Chi
|Min
|First downs
|17
|12
|Total Net Yards
|332
|164
|Rushes-yards
|37-169
|15-63
|Passing
|163
|101
|Punt Returns
|2-(minu
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-26-0
|20-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-31
|Punts
|4-43.8
|5-51.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-102
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|37:08
|22:52
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Howard 21-109, Cohen 5-24, Trubisky 3-16, Cunningham 6-13, Miller 2-7. Minnesota, Cook 11-39, Murray 2-18, Cousins 1-7, Thielen 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 18-26-0-163. Minnesota, Cousins 20-33-0-132.
RECEIVING_Chicago, T.Burton 5-33, Gabriel 4-61, Wims 4-32, Cohen 2-8, White 1-22, Howard 1-5, Bellamy 1-2. Minnesota, Diggs 8-47, Cook 4-21, Rudolph 4-19, Thielen 3-38, Treadwell 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
