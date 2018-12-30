Bears-Vikings Stats

Chicago 7 6 0 11—24 Minnesota 0 3 7 0—10 First Quarter

Chi_Howard 6 run (Parkey kick), 10:38.

Second Quarter

Chi_Howard 1 run (kick failed), 7:17.

Min_FG Bailey 45, :53.

Third Quarter

Min_Diggs 2 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:51.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Cohen 3 run (Kwiatkoski pass from Trubisky), 7:46.

Chi_FG Parkey 42, 4:25.

A_66,878.

___

Chi Min First downs 17 12 Total Net Yards 332 164 Rushes-yards 37-169 15-63 Passing 163 101 Punt Returns 2-(minu 1-4 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 18-26-0 20-33-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-31 Punts 4-43.8 5-51.4 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 11-102 3-30 Time of Possession 37:08 22:52

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Howard 21-109, Cohen 5-24, Trubisky 3-16, Cunningham 6-13, Miller 2-7. Minnesota, Cook 11-39, Murray 2-18, Cousins 1-7, Thielen 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 18-26-0-163. Minnesota, Cousins 20-33-0-132.

RECEIVING_Chicago, T.Burton 5-33, Gabriel 4-61, Wims 4-32, Cohen 2-8, White 1-22, Howard 1-5, Bellamy 1-2. Minnesota, Diggs 8-47, Cook 4-21, Rudolph 4-19, Thielen 3-38, Treadwell 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

