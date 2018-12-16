Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Belgium wins field hockey final after shootout with Dutch

December 16, 2018 2:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BHUBANESWAR, India (AP) — Goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch proved the difference as Belgium beat the Netherlands 3-2 in a shootout to win the men’s field hockey World Cup final on Sunday.

Vanasch helped to clinch Belgium’s first title when he forced Jeroen Hertzberger wide and the attacker’s shot went over in sudden death.

The penalty shootout at Kalinga Stadium came after neither team had managed to break through in normal time.

The Netherlands had knocked out defending two-time champion Australia in an epic semifinal on Saturday, while Belgium demolished England 6-0.

Advertisement

It was Belgium’s third straight major final after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and 2017 European championship, where it lost to the Netherlands 4-2.

The Netherlands were chasing a record-tying fourth World Cup title.

Earlier, Australia thrashed England 8-1 in the third-place playoff.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress