Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bell, Bello lead No. 13 Minnesota women past Rhode Island

December 22, 2018 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenisha Bell scored 28 points with nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals, Taiye Bello had a double-double and No. 13 Minnesota finished the nonconference season unbeaten with a 91-71 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.

Destiny Pitts scored 19 points for the Golden Gophers (11-0) and Bello had her sixth double-double this season with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Annalese Lamke contributed 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Minnesota struggled from 3-point range, going 4 of 12, but cleaned up at the foul line, making 31 of 40 free throws.

The Golden Gophers, off to the third-best start in school history, had a 17-0 run in the second quarter to take control, with nine points coming on free throws. The Rams missed four shots and had five turnovers in the near five-minute drought.

Advertisement

Elemy Colome had 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Rams (5-6) and reserve Marta Vargas scored 15.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama