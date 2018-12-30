Listen Live Sports

Bell leads Presbyterian to 72-67 win over Jacksonville

December 30, 2018 4:52 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Davon Bell scored 15 points and Presbyterian made 6 of 8 free throws in the last two minutes to hold off Jacksonville 72-67 on Sunday.

Aamahne Santos scored the first five points of the game as Jacksonville jumped to a 7-0 lead. The Blue Hose used a 12-0 run to take a 29-21 lead they never gave up.

It was 38-33 at the half and the lead was 11 after Cory Hightower’s basket midway through the second half.

Santos hit a 3-pointer with 3½ minutes to go to make it a one-point game but Francois Lewis answered with a 3 for Presbyterian and the Dolphins got no closer. Santos missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with five seconds.

Lewis scored 14 for Presbyterian (7-7).

Jace Hogan led Jacksonville (7-8) with 18 points and Santos added 14.

