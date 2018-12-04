Belmont edges Lipscomb 76-74 on Hollander’s late jumper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Caleb Hollander made a 15-foot jumper with four seconds left to give Belmont a 76-74 victory over Lipscomb on Tuesday night.

Following Hollander’s shot, Lipscomb drove the length of the floor and got to the basket, but Belmont deflected the ball out of bounds with 0.8 seconds remaining. After a timeout from both sides, Nathan Moran’s 3-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer.

Nick Muszynski had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Belmont (7-1), which beat its crosstown rival 87-83 on Nov. 15. Hollander scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the first win against the Bisons. Grayson Murphy added 15 points, and Dylan Windler and Michael Benkert chipped in 12 apiece for the Bruins.

Rob Marberry scored 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting to lead Lipscomb (6-2), which had its four-game win streak snapped. Kenny Cooper and Moran each added 10 points.

