Ben Simmons has triple-double, 76ers rout Cavaliers 128-105

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ben Simmons had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season, Joel Embiid scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers won in Jimmy Butler’s return, routing Cleveland Cavaliers 128-105 on Sunday.

Butler scored 19 points after missing two games — both losses — with a strained groin.

Landry Shamet added 16 points for Philadelphia, J.J. Redick had 14 points and Wilson Chandler 11.

Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 points for Cleveland. Rodney Hood and Matthew Dellavedova each had 13 points, and rookie point guard Collin Sexton added 12.

Philadelphia broke it open after Cleveland cut a 13-point lead to 86-85 late in the third quarter.

The Sixers led 86-73 midway through the quarter, but Cleveland scored 12 straight points and trailed by one on after Larry Nance Jr.’s dunk. Wilson Chandler hit a 3-pointer from the corner as time ran out in the period, starting the deciding run.

WIZARDS 128, LAKERS 110

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid all of his team’s losses and infighting and roster flux, John Wall showed just how well he’s capable of playing, producing 40 points and 14 assists to lead Washington past a sluggish LeBron James and Los Angeles.

A day after he and Lonzo Ball each registered a triple-double in a win at Charlotte, James was limited to a season-low 13 points, along with six rebounds and three assists, while making just five of 16 shots. The four-time NBA MVP sat out the fourth quarter.

The Wizards emphatically ended a four-game losing streak, going up by as many as 18 in the first quarter and 27 in the third.

The Lakers opened Sunday’s game by going 5 for 19, 0 for 8 on 3s. Washington, meanwhile, made its first five shots and 13 of its first 18, taking a 26-8 lead on Wall’s layup.

NUGGETS 95, RAPTORS 86

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 26 points, Jamal Murray had 15 of his 19 in the fourth quarter and banged-up Denver rallied past equally banged-up Toronto in a contest between conference leaders.

Trailing 70-57 in the third quarter, the Nuggets went on a 23-2 run to send them to their 10th win in 12 games and retain a slim lead over Golden State in the Western Conference. This marks the latest the Nuggets (20-9) have been in first place in the West since Dec. 18, 1984, according to information by Elias Sports Bureau.

Kawhi Leonard had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors, who finished 2-2 on their trip. They still own the league’s best mark at 23-9.

Murray led the charge with eight straight points early in the fourth. The defense stepped up, too, as the Raptors didn’t score their first field goal in the final quarter until Leonard’s dunk with 7:42 remaining.

HEAT 102, PELICANS 96

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 22 points, Dwyane Wade added 19 in what was likely his final game in New Orleans, and Miami beat the Pelicans.

Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his matchup with Anthony Davis.

Davis had 27 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, but curiously did not take his first shot of the second half until hitting a 3-pointer with 5:43 left in the fourth quarter.

KINGS 120, MAVERICKS 113

DALLAS (AP) — Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox each scored 28 points and Sacramento ended Dallas’ 11-game home winning streak.

The Kings also spoiled the return of Dirk Nowitzki to the American Airlines Center. The 21-year veteran played his first home game after missing the first 26 games of the season while recovering from ankle surgery. He played six minutes at Phoenix on Thursday and scored three points in eight minutes Sunday.

Sacramento led for the entire second half, closing the third quarter on an 11-4 run to lead 93-83.

Luka Doncic had 28 points and nine assists, but no other Dallas player scored more than 15. DeAndre Jordan tied his season high with 23 rebounds but Dallas was hampered by poor 3-point shooting, making only 9 of 35 (26 percent).

PACERS 110, KNICKS 99

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 24 and Indiana beat New York for its seventh straight victory.

Oladipo added eight rebounds and seven assists, while Turner finished with six rebounds and two blocks. He also halted the Knicks’ momentum on a fast break in the fourth quarter, sprinting across the court to disrupt Emmanuel Mudiay’s layup attempt that would have cut the Pacers’ lead to four points late in the game.

Enes Kanter finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points and Mudiay finished with 18.

NETS 144, HAWKS 127

NEW YORK (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 32 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 18 and Brooklyn beat Atlanta for its fifth straight victory.

Joe Harris had 16 points and Spencer Dinwiddie added 15. The Nets have won five straight for the first time since March 25-April 2, 2015.

John Collins scored 29 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks. The have lost three straight and seven of eight.

