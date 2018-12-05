Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bengals receiver A.J. Green out for the season with injury

By JOE KAY
December 5, 2018 1:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals receiver A.J. Green will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an injured toe on his right foot.

The Bengals placed him on injured reserve Wednesday. Green got hurt on Oct. 28, missed three games with the injury, and returned last Sunday against Denver. He aggravated it while running a route, and he’s getting medical opinions on whether he should have surgery.

Green finishes with 46 catches for 694 yards — both career lows — and six touchdowns.

The Bengals also activated cornerback Davontae Harris from the injured reserve list on Wednesday. Harris suffered a knee injury in September.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cincinnati (5-7) has lost four straight and six of seven. The Bengals play the Chargers (9-3) in Los Angeles on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon