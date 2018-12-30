Bengals-Steelers Stats

Cincinnati 0 10 0 3—13 Pittsburgh 0 3 7 6—16 Second Quarter

Cin_S.Williams 58 interception return (Bullock kick), 12:37.

Cin_FG Bullock 49, 2:12.

Pit_FG McCrane 39, :00.

Third Quarter

Pit_Smith-Schuster 11 pass from Roethlisberger (McCrane kick), 3:50.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG McCrane 47, 8:35.

Cin_FG Bullock 32, 6:17.

Pit_FG McCrane 35, 1:56.

A_63,874.

___

Cin Pit First downs 9 18 Total Net Yards 196 343 Rushes-yards 18-125 20-65 Passing 71 278 Punt Returns 1-1 3-20 Kickoff Returns 4-87 3-68 Interceptions Ret. 1-58 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 12-24-0 31-45-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-24 1-9 Punts 6-46.3 5-37.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 9-85 9-70 Time of Possession 25:38 34:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 13-105, Driskel 2-13, Bernard 3-7. Pittsburgh, Conner 14-64, Roethlisberger 3-3, Samuels 2-2, Rogers 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Driskel 12-24-0-95. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 31-45-1-287.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Erickson 6-63, Bernard 2-8, Tate 1-15, Uzomah 1-6, Mixon 1-2, Ross 1-1. Pittsburgh, Rogers 7-57, Samuels 7-40, Smith-Schuster 5-37, Washington 3-64, McDonald 3-39, Conner 3-30, Grimble 1-16, Switzer 1-2, Nix 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

