The Associated Press
 
Bengals-Steelers Stats

December 30, 2018
 
Cincinnati 0 10 0 3—13
Pittsburgh 0 3 7 6—16
Second Quarter

Cin_S.Williams 58 interception return (Bullock kick), 12:37.

Cin_FG Bullock 49, 2:12.

Pit_FG McCrane 39, :00.

Third Quarter

Pit_Smith-Schuster 11 pass from Roethlisberger (McCrane kick), 3:50.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG McCrane 47, 8:35.

Cin_FG Bullock 32, 6:17.

Pit_FG McCrane 35, 1:56.

Cin Pit
First downs 9 18
Total Net Yards 196 343
Rushes-yards 18-125 20-65
Passing 71 278
Punt Returns 1-1 3-20
Kickoff Returns 4-87 3-68
Interceptions Ret. 1-58 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 12-24-0 31-45-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-24 1-9
Punts 6-46.3 5-37.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-85 9-70
Time of Possession 25:38 34:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 13-105, Driskel 2-13, Bernard 3-7. Pittsburgh, Conner 14-64, Roethlisberger 3-3, Samuels 2-2, Rogers 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Driskel 12-24-0-95. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 31-45-1-287.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Erickson 6-63, Bernard 2-8, Tate 1-15, Uzomah 1-6, Mixon 1-2, Ross 1-1. Pittsburgh, Rogers 7-57, Samuels 7-40, Smith-Schuster 5-37, Washington 3-64, McDonald 3-39, Conner 3-30, Grimble 1-16, Switzer 1-2, Nix 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

