Bengals-Steelers Stats

|Cincinnati
|0
|10
|0
|3—13
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|7
|6—16
|Second Quarter
Cin_S.Williams 58 interception return (Bullock kick), 12:37.
Cin_FG Bullock 49, 2:12.
Pit_FG McCrane 39, :00.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 11 pass from Roethlisberger (McCrane kick), 3:50.
Pit_FG McCrane 47, 8:35.
Cin_FG Bullock 32, 6:17.
Pit_FG McCrane 35, 1:56.
A_63,874.
|Cin
|Pit
|First downs
|9
|18
|Total Net Yards
|196
|343
|Rushes-yards
|18-125
|20-65
|Passing
|71
|278
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|3-20
|Kickoff Returns
|4-87
|3-68
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-58
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-24-0
|31-45-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-24
|1-9
|Punts
|6-46.3
|5-37.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-85
|9-70
|Time of Possession
|25:38
|34:22
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 13-105, Driskel 2-13, Bernard 3-7. Pittsburgh, Conner 14-64, Roethlisberger 3-3, Samuels 2-2, Rogers 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Cincinnati, Driskel 12-24-0-95. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 31-45-1-287.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Erickson 6-63, Bernard 2-8, Tate 1-15, Uzomah 1-6, Mixon 1-2, Ross 1-1. Pittsburgh, Rogers 7-57, Samuels 7-40, Smith-Schuster 5-37, Washington 3-64, McDonald 3-39, Conner 3-30, Grimble 1-16, Switzer 1-2, Nix 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
