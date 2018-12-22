Listen Live Sports

Betis fans shower pitch with stuffed toys for charity

December 22, 2018 4:40 pm
 
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — It was raining stuffed toys at the stadium of Spanish club Real Betis on Saturday.

Many of the 49,000 spectators tossed stuffed toys onto the pitch at Benito Villamarin Stadium duing halftime of the match against Eibar in an initiative by the club to collect toys for needy children for the winter holidays.

The result was a colorful cascade of furry animals falling from the stands, and volunteers scrambling to collect them all before the second half.

Many of the fans wore Santa Claus hats which, instead of traditional red and white, were Betis’ green and white colors.

The club gave instructions that participants could toss only completely soft toys and they could not include batteries.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

