Betis fans shower pitch with stuffed toys for charity

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — It was raining stuffed toys at the stadium of Spanish club Real Betis on Saturday.

Many of the 49,000 spectators tossed stuffed toys onto the pitch at Benito Villamarin Stadium duing halftime of the match against Eibar in an initiative by the club to collect toys for needy children for the winter holidays.

The result was a colorful cascade of furry animals falling from the stands, and volunteers scrambling to collect them all before the second half.

Many of the fans wore Santa Claus hats which, instead of traditional red and white, were Betis’ green and white colors.

Advertisement

The club gave instructions that participants could toss only completely soft toys and they could not include batteries.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.