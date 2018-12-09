Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Big Ten Glance

December 9, 2018 11:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ohio St. 4 2 2 2 16 21 13 9 4 3
Wisconsin 4 3 3 1 16 28 25 8 7 3
Notre Dame 5 3 0 0 15 20 21 11 5 1
Minnesota 3 2 3 0 12 23 20 5 6 4
Michigan 2 4 4 2 12 28 32 6 7 4
Penn St. 3 4 1 1 11 38 37 11 5 1
Michigan St. 2 5 1 1 8 16 26 6 9 1

___

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame 5, Penn St. 4

Michigan 2, Minnesota 2, Michigan wins shootout

Wisconsin 5, Michigan St. 3

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 9, Notre Dame 1

Minnesota 4, Michigan 3

Wisconsin 3, Michigan St. 0

Saturday, Dec. 15

Penn St. vs. Princeton at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m. exhibition

Friday, Dec. 28

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Michigan vs. Michigan Tech at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Lake Superior St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans