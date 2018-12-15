Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ohio St. 4 2 2 2 16 21 13 9 4 3 Wisconsin 4 3 3 1 16 28 25 8 7 3 Notre Dame 5 3 0 0 15 20 21 11 5 1 Minnesota 3 2 3 0 12 23 20 5 6 4 Michigan 2 4 4 2 12 28 32 6 7 4 Penn St. 3 4 1 1 11 38 37 11 5 1 Michigan St. 2 5 1 1 8 16 26 6 9 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. vs. Princeton at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m. exhibition

Friday, Dec. 28

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Michigan vs. Michigan Tech at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Lake Superior St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.