Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Big Ten Glance

December 15, 2018 12:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ohio St. 4 2 2 2 16 21 13 9 4 3
Wisconsin 4 3 3 1 16 28 25 8 7 3
Notre Dame 5 3 0 0 15 20 21 11 5 1
Minnesota 3 2 3 0 12 23 20 5 6 4
Michigan 2 4 4 2 12 28 32 6 7 4
Penn St. 3 4 1 1 11 38 37 11 5 1
Michigan St. 2 5 1 1 8 16 26 6 9 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. vs. Princeton at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m. exhibition

Friday, Dec. 28

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Michigan vs. Michigan Tech at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Lake Superior St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley