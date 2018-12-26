Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ohio St.
|4
|2
|2
|2
|16
|21
|13
|9
|4
|3
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|3
|1
|16
|28
|25
|8
|7
|3
|Notre Dame
|5
|3
|0
|0
|15
|20
|21
|11
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|3
|0
|12
|23
|20
|5
|6
|4
|Michigan
|2
|4
|4
|2
|12
|28
|32
|6
|7
|4
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|1
|1
|11
|38
|37
|11
|5
|2
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|1
|1
|8
|16
|26
|6
|9
|1
Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 8 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Michigan vs. Michigan Tech at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Lake Superior St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Michigan vs. Michigan St. or Lake Superior St. at Detroit, 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
