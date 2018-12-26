Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ohio St. 4 2 2 2 16 21 13 9 4 3 Wisconsin 4 3 3 1 16 28 25 8 7 3 Notre Dame 5 3 0 0 15 20 21 11 5 1 Minnesota 3 2 3 0 12 23 20 5 6 4 Michigan 2 4 4 2 12 28 32 6 7 4 Penn St. 3 4 1 1 11 38 37 11 5 2 Michigan St. 2 5 1 1 8 16 26 6 9 1

Friday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan vs. Michigan Tech at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Lake Superior St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Michigan vs. Michigan St. or Lake Superior St. at Detroit, 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Michigan at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

