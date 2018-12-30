Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

December 30, 2018 10:20 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ohio St. 4 2 2 2 16 21 13 11 4 3
Wisconsin 4 3 3 1 16 28 25 8 7 3
Notre Dame 5 3 0 0 15 20 21 11 5 1
Minnesota 3 2 3 0 12 23 20 6 7 4
Michigan 2 4 4 2 12 28 32 6 8 4
Penn St. 3 4 1 1 11 38 37 11 5 2
Michigan St. 2 5 1 1 8 16 26 6 10 1

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 3, Mercyhurst 1

Minnesota 5, Ferris St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 5, Mercyhurst 4

Ferris St. 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday’s Games

Michigan Tech 3, Michigan 2, OT

Lake Superior St. 4, Michigan St. 3, OT

Monday’s Games

Michigan vs. Michigan St., 11:30 a.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Michigan at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

