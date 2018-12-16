Steelers running back James Connor out against Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is out against the New England Patriots.

The sixth-leading rusher in the NFL is inactive for a second straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Rookie Jaylen Samuels and former Patriot Stevan Ridley will split carries against New England. Wide receiver Eli Rogers will make his 2018 debut for Pittsburgh. Rogers hasn’t played since tearing the ACL in his right knee in a playoff loss to Jacksonville.

In the only other late-afternoon kickoff, the San Francisco 49ers will have starting running back Matt Breida and receiver Marquise Goodwin available against Seattle.

Advertisement

Breida was listed as questionable with an ankle injury and Goodwin was questionable with a calf injury but both are active.

The Seahawks will be without guard D.J. Fluker, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury but receiver Doug Baldwin will play despite being listed as questionable with a hip injury.

Here’s the full list of inactives for the Week 15 games:

___

SEATTLE-SAN FRANCISCO

Seahawks: S Maurice Alexander (concussion), RB Rashaad Penny (knee), LB K.J. Wright (knee), G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), C Joey Hunt, CB Kalan Reed, DT Nazair Jones.

49ers: S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), CB K’Waun Williams (knee), RB Alfred Morris, S Tyree Robinson, OL Erik Magnuson, OL Shon Coleman, DL Sheldon Day.

___

NEW ENGLAND-PITTSBURGH

Patriots: DB Obi Melifonwu, DB Duke Dawson Jr., TE Jacob Hollister, DL Keionta Davis, OL James Ferentz, DL Danny Shelton, DE Derek Rivers.

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, RB James Conner, T Zach Banner, OLB Ola Adeniyi, DE L.T. Walton.

___

TENNESSEE-NEW YORK GIANTS

Titans: OLB Brian Orakpo, RB David Fluellen, TE Cole Wick, G Aaron Stinnie, OL Austin Pasztor, DE Matt Dickerson, RB Jeremy McNichols.

Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, WR Odell Beckham Jr., DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, C Evan Brown, TE Garrett Dickerson and DT John Jenkins.

___

GREEN BAY-CHICAGO

Packers: QB Tim Boyle, CB Natrell Jamerson, G Nico Siragusa, T Bryan Bulaga, G/T Adam Pankey, LB Kendall Donnerson, DL Kenny Clark.

Bears: QB Tyler Bray, WR Kevin White, FB Michael Burton, LB Kylie Fitts, OL Rashaad Coward, WR Javon Wims, DT Nick Williams.

___

DETROIT-BUFFALO

Lions: RB Kerryon Johnson (knee), WR Bruce Ellington (hamstring), DE Da’Shawn Hand (knee), OT Rick Wagner (concussion), S Charles Washington (hamstring), CB Marcus Cooper (back), FB Nick Bellore (ankle).

Bills: RBs LeSean McCoy (left hamstring) and Chris Ivory (left shoulder), S Dean Marlow, CB Ryan Lewis (concussion), OL Vladimir Ducasse, TE Logan Thomas (hamstring), QB Derek Anderson.

___

TAMPA BAY-BALTIMORE

Buccaneers: S Justin Evans (toe), WR DeSean Jackson (thumb), QB Ryan Griffin, CB David Rivers, LB Adarius Taylor, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, TE Tanner Hudson.

Ravens: OL Alex Lewis (shoulder), QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, LB Tim Williams, RB Ty Montgomery, FB/DL Patrick Ricard, OL Zach Sieler.

___

ARIZONA-ATLANTA

Cardinals: WR Chad Williams, CB Quinten Rollins, CB Dontae Johnson, LB Jonathan Anderson, DE Vontarrius Dora, LT Zack Golditch, TE Darrell Daniels.

Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Ryan Neal, RT Matt Gono, DT Justin Zimmer, DT Terrell McClain.

___

OAKLAND-CINCINNATI

Raiders: DE Kony Ealy, G Gabe Jackson, WR Keon Hatcher, CB Montrel Meander, OT Justin Murray, OL Kelechi Osemele, LB Kyle Wilber.

Bengals: CB KeiVarae Russell, CB Davontae Harris, LB Vontaze Burfict, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Josh Malone, TE Jordan Franks, DE Kasim Edebali.

___

DALLAS-INDIANAPOLIS

Cowboys: QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, LB Chris Covington, G Zack Martin, TE Geoff Swaim, DT David Irving, DE Taco Charlton.

Colts: C Josh Andrews, WR Daurice Fountain, G Mark Glowinski, S Mike Mitchell, LB Skai Moore, DT Hassan Ridgeway, RB Jonathan Williams.

___

MIAMI-MINNESOTA

Dolphins: QB David Fales, CB Xavien Howard, C/G Hroniss Grasu, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DE Jonathan Woodard, WR Isaiah Ford.

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Chad Beebe, RB Mike Boone, LB Devante Downs, C Brett Jones, DE Tashawn Bower.

___

WASHINGTON-JACKSONVILLE

Redskins: QB Colt McCoy, RB Samaje Perine, CB Greg Stroman, LB Ryan Anderson, OL Kyle Fuller, OL Tony Bergstrom, TE Jordan Reed.

Jaguars: WR DJ Chark, RT Jermey Parnell, PK Josh Lambo, LB Martrell Spaight, RB Carlos Hyde, CB Tyler Patmon, DT Eli Ankou.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.