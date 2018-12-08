Bills promote receiver Da’Mari Scott to active roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have promoted receiver Da’Mari Scott to the active roster for their game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Scott was signed to the Bills practice squad on Wednesday, a day after Buffalo cut receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes.

Scott was an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State who has yet to play an NFL game. He spent the first 13 weeks of the season with the Cleveland Browns before being waived on Monday.

Buffalo could be missing receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who is listed as questionable after hurting his toe in practice Wednesday.

