Binghamton rolls over D-III Hartwick 89-70 for 3rd win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Sessoms had 17 points and Caleb Stewart 16 to go with seven rebounds as Binghamton rolled past Division III Hartwick 89-70 on Saturday afternoon.

Chancellor Barnard finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Timmy Rose added 12 points for Binghamton (3-5). Everson Davis chipped in 10 points.

Hartwick was just 25-of-60 shooting (42 percent) from the field, but nailed 15 of 26 from long range and made 5 of 9 from the line. The Bearcats made 13 of 16 free-throw attempts and shot 50 percent (32-64) from the floor.

Binghamton finished the first half on a 29-12 run to take a 46-33 lead into intermission. Hartwick rallied to close to 65-56 following a Kyle Bradshaw jumper with 9:44 left in the game. Rose answered with a 3-pointer and later added another one from deep for a 72-56 advantage. The Hawks did not challenge again.

Patrick Garey led Hartwick with 19 points, Bradshaw 17 and Tommy Kelly added 14.

