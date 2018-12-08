Listen Live Sports

Bishop’s free throws give UMKC edge over South Dakota 65-63

December 8, 2018 5:08 pm
 
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Xavier Bishop sank a pair of free throws with a second to play to give UMKC a 65-63 edge over South Dakota on Saturday.

The Kangaroos (3-7) trailed by 12 points early in the second half but battled back to take a 63-61 lead on a Bishop layup with 2:52 to play. South Dakota’s Stanley Umude tied it 63-63 on a free throw with 15 seconds left but then fouled Bishop, sending him to the line where he sank two for the win.

Bishop finished with 15 points and seven assists for the Roos. Danny Dixon added 14 points and five rebounds, Rob Whitfield had 12 points, six rebounds and five steals and Jordan Giles chipped in with 10 points.

UMKC had a slim lead midway through the first half but South Dakota rallied late to take a 40-30 lead into the break.

Umude led the Coyotes (4-5) with 18 points and six rebounds.

