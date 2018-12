Blackhawks-Avalanche Sums

By The Associated Press

Chicago 1 0 1—2 Colorado 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 16 (Kahun, Murphy), 8:07. Penalties_Chicago bench, served by Kahun (too many men on the ice), 5:58; Nemeth, COL, (cross checking), 13:21; Perlini, CHI, (high sticking), 16:05; Nemeth, COL, (interference), 18:46.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Compher 9 (Wilson, Kerfoot), 2:58. Penalties_DeBrincat, CHI, (holding), 10:21; Keith, CHI, (interference), 18:07.

Third Period_3, Chicago, Anisimov 7 (Kane), 1:19. Penalties_Seabrook, CHI, (tripping), 13:55; Cole, COL, (hooking), 16:46.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 9-7-12_28. Colorado 14-11-11_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Colorado 0 of 5.

Goalies_Chicago, Delia 1-0-0 (36 shots-35 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 8-3-3 (28-26).

A_17,850 (18,007). T_2:26.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.