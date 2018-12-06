Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks-Ducks Sum

December 6, 2018 1:16 am
 
Chicago 0 2 0—2
Anaheim 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Montour 3 (Aberg, Lindholm), 5:41. 2, Anaheim, Sprong 1 (Henrique, Ritchie), 6:01.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Gustafsson 5 (Kane, Keith), 7:16. 4, Chicago, DeBrincat 11 (Saad, Toews), 19:32.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Kase 4 (Sherwood, Rowney), 4:03. 6, Anaheim, Silfverberg 6, 18:29.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-10-9_27. Anaheim 12-14-6_32.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 5-12-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 11-8-4 (27-25).

A_15,696 (17,174). T_2:27.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

