Blackhawks-Ducks Sums

Chicago 0 2 0—2 Anaheim 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Montour 3 (Aberg, Lindholm), 5:41. 2, Anaheim, Sprong 1 (Henrique, Ritchie), 6:01. Penalties_Hayden, CHI, Major (fighting), 1:47; Dotchin, ANA, Major (fighting), 1:47; Larsson, ANA, (high sticking), 13:09; Manson, ANA, (roughing), 17:01.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Gustafsson 5 (Kane, Keith), 7:16. 4, Chicago, DeBrincat 11 (Saad, Toews), 19:32. Penalties_Keith, CHI, (interference), 4:19.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Kase 4 (Sherwood, Rowney), 4:03. 6, Anaheim, Silfverberg 6, 18:29. Penalties_Sprong, ANA, (tripping), 5:00.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-10-9_27. Anaheim 12-14-6_32.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 5-12-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 11-8-4 (27-25).

A_15,696 (17,174). T_2:27.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.

