Blackhawks-Jets Sum

December 11, 2018 10:35 pm
 
Chicago 0 2 1—3
Winnipeg 3 1 2—6

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 17 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 7:49 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Myers 3 (Roslovic), 9:01. 3, Winnipeg, Connor 12 (Laine), 13:38.

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Connor 13 (Scheifele, Byfuglien), 1:44 (pp). 5, Chicago, Strome 7 (Kane, Keith), 2:04. 6, Chicago, Kahun 4 (Kampf, Jokiharju), 7:09.

Third Period_7, Chicago, DeBrincat 12 (Kane), 6:08. 8, Winnipeg, Perreault 4 (Myers, Ehlers), 11:36 (pp). 9, Winnipeg, Tanev 6 (Byfuglien), 19:55.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 5-17-13_35. Winnipeg 15-10-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Winnipeg 3 of 5.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 4-4-4 (33 shots-28 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 6-1-1 (35-32).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:22.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Mark Shewchyk.

