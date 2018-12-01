Blackhawks-Predators Sums

Chicago 1 1 0—2 Nashville 4 0 1—5

First Period_1, Nashville, Fiala 4 (Johansen, Irwin), 2:11. 2, Nashville, Tolvanen 1 (Smith), 3:32. 3, Nashville, Johansen 5 (Hamhuis, Fiala), 4:11. 4, Chicago, Saad 8 (Seabrook), 12:20 (sh). 5, Nashville, Smith 7 (Ekholm, Tolvanen), 13:35 (pp). Penalties_Keith, CHI, served by Strome, (roughing), 7:18; Irwin, NSH, Major (fighting), 7:18; Keith, CHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 7:18; DeBrincat, CHI, Major (fighting), 7:18; Irwin, NSH, (roughing), 7:18; Keith, CHI, served by Strome, Major (fighting), 7:18; Keith, CHI, (instigator), 7:18; Keith, CHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 7:18; Martinsen, CHI, (high sticking), 8:48.

Second Period_6, Chicago, Anisimov 5 (Manning, Kane), 13:16. Penalties_None.

Third Period_7, Nashville, Watson 5, 17:06. Penalties_Watson, NSH, (slashing), 2:37.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 5-11-5_21. Nashville 13-10-7_30.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; Nashville 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 4-3-4 (29 shots-25 saves). Nashville, Rinne 11-4-1 (21-19).

A_17,548 (17,113). T_2:25.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Tony Sericolo.

