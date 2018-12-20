Blackhawks-Stars Sum

|Chicago
|2
|1
|2—5
|Dallas
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 15 (Sikura, Kampf), 1:12. 2, Chicago, Gustafsson 8 (DeBrincat, Kane), 17:23 (pp).
Second Period_3, Chicago, Kane 16 (Anisimov, Murphy), 1:56. 4, Dallas, Seguin 11 (Benn, Gurianov), 8:15.
Third Period_5, Dallas, Fedun 2 (Benn, Radulov), 6:16. 6, Chicago, Kane 17 (Kampf), 18:10. 7, Chicago, Perlini 4 (DeBrincat), 18:50.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-6-11_29. Dallas 14-10-4_28.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 1; Dallas 0 of 1.
Goalies_Chicago, Ward 6-5-4 (28 shots-26 saves). Dallas, Bishop 11-9-1 (27-24).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:30.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.