Blackhawks-Stars Sums

Chicago 2 1 2—5 Dallas 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 15 (Kampf, Sikura), 1:12. 2, Chicago, Gustafsson 8 (DeBrincat, Kane), 17:23 (pp). Penalties_Toews, CHI, (tripping), 2:29; Radulov, DAL, (slashing), 16:17.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Kane 16 (Anisimov, Murphy), 1:56. 4, Dallas, Seguin 11 (Benn, Gurianov), 8:15. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, Dallas, Fedun 2 (Benn, Radulov), 6:16. 6, Chicago, Kane 17 (Kampf), 18:10. 7, Chicago, Perlini 4 (DeBrincat), 18:50. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-6-11_29. Dallas 14-10-4_28.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 1; Dallas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 6-5-4 (28 shots-26 saves). Dallas, Bishop 11-9-1 (27-24).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:30.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.

